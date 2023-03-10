Deputies find missing teenagers from Greenville Co.

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office said deputies are found for two teenagers who went missing Thursday night. They added that they were safe!

Deputies said the teenagers were last seen around 9:30 p.m. leaving Duncan Chapel Road on foot, possibly heading to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5009 Old Buncombe Road.

