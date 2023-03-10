Fire Marshal investigating business fire in Greer, official says

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said an investigation is underway after a business caught on fire Thursday night.

According to the department, the commercial fire was reported at 317 Pennsylvania Avenue in Greer just after 8 p.m. by multiple people passing by. Crews worked until 12:35 a.m. to get the fire under control.

The department said the building was not occupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer reports the fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office, and at this time, the it remains under investigation.

