Freeze potential early next week prompts First Alert Weather Days

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Potential is growing for a freeze early next week, and your plants could be at risk.

Following and unseasonably warm February, where many days saw high temperatures climb into the 70s and even the low 80s, it’s understandable that you may have gone ahead and done some early planting. Now, it looks like the bill is coming due, as a recent cooling trend could be setting us up for a freeze early next week.

Freeze possible early next week. (WHNS)

The warm February led many trees, shrubs, and flowers to bloom early in recent weeks. Some trees have even come into full leaf already, getting things out to a very early start for this point in March. This now means that our greenery is at risk of damage should temperatures dip too low.

In response, the National Weather Service has decided to officially declare the beginning of the growing season across the piedmont regions of North and South Carolina, as well as northeastern Georgia. As of Sunday, NWS will begin issuing frost or freeze advisories when overnight temperatures could put sensitive plants at risk.

Two weeks ahead of schedule, the growing season begins. (Fox Carolina)

Looking at the forecast, it appears likely that we will face such conditions early next week. A shot of unseasonably cold air will settle in over the southeastern U.S. limiting daytime highs to the 50s and low 60s Monday through Wednesday. That’s cool enough for daytime temperatures, but Monday and Tuesday night will see things get even colder. Upstate lows both nights are likely to dip to the low 30s, putting us around or slightly below freezing. This has prompted us to call for First Alert Weather Days during the morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.

A freeze continues to look likely on Monday and Tuesday nights. Take time to protect your sensitive plants this weekend. (WHNS)

Widespread frost is likely, so you will want to make sure to do what you can to protect any sensitive plants around your home. Get them covered or brought indoors this weekend so that you are ready when the cola air arrives!

