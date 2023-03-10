Greenville garden experts share tips to prep plants for late frost

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With potential freezing temperatures early next week, gardeners who have already done some early planting will want to be prepared.

Experts with Martin Garden Center in Greenville said a “killing frost” occurs at 26 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

The frost potential in March may not be our last for the area. As recently as 2021, Greenville saw frost in late April. A safe rule of thumb is to plant around Mother’s Day, according to Martin Garden Center.

Here are tips for protecting your garden:

Cover your tender perennials with blankets - don’t crush them

Bring spring and summer annuals inside

Drain garden hose lines of water

Frost-damaged plants are not dead plants

Watch the weather forecast closely

