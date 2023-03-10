Greenville garden experts share tips to prep plants for late frost

Plants covered in anticipation of freezing temperatures
Plants covered in anticipation of freezing temperatures(WVUE Staff)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With potential freezing temperatures early next week, gardeners who have already done some early planting will want to be prepared.

Experts with Martin Garden Center in Greenville said a “killing frost” occurs at 26 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

The frost potential in March may not be our last for the area. As recently as 2021, Greenville saw frost in late April. A safe rule of thumb is to plant around Mother’s Day, according to Martin Garden Center.

Here are tips for protecting your garden:

  • Cover your tender perennials with blankets - don’t crush them
  • Bring spring and summer annuals inside
  • Drain garden hose lines of water
  • Frost-damaged plants are not dead plants
  • Watch the weather forecast closely

FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team will be tracking the forecast. Download the free First Alert Weather app to get custom alerts and the latest updates sent right to your phone.

