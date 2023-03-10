Greenville Mayor Knox White announces bid for reelection

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Mayor Knox White recently announced that he is planning on running for reelection this fall.

Knox confirmed his bid for reelection in the following statement.

“There are many things that I love about Greenville, but two stand out: the pride our residents have in our city and our willingness to recognize our shortcomings and find solutions. We love our city and are proud to show it off to family and guests. Young people who grew up in Greenville are coming home because they see their future and opportunity here. How many cities can say this?

Solving problems is what I’ve done as mayor and it’s led to results for our city. I’m excited to announce that I am seeking re-election to continue serving the people of Greenville for four more years.

The future is bright in Greenville as we continue to focus on:

1. Managing our growth and taking steps that other big cities never did to preserve and protect the quality of life in Greenville.

2. Creating more green space citywide, including 60 acres of new open space at Unity Park and miles of new Swamp Rabbit Trail.

3. Seeking creative ways to deal with traffic congestion, including the parallel parkway to let city residents bypass woodruff road, traffic calming in neighborhoods, and much more.

4. Making record investments in neighborhoods and affordable housing – creating opportunity for everyone to live and succeed in Greenville.

5. Increasing pay for police officers and making public safety a top priority – leading to some of the lowest crime rates of any big city in South Carolina.

At a time of so much division and rancor, we have worked hard to create a city government that is respectful of differing views and focuses on solutions. To put it simple: We work together to continue building a Greenville that is beautiful, livable, and safe for you and your family.”