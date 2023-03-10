Greenwood man charged with attempted murder following shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting Friday morning.

According to police, dispatch got a call around 7:45 a.m. stating a person had been shot on Hackett Avenue. The caller told dispatch that male suspect left the home and was heading across the street to another home.

The department said when officers arrived on scene, one of them saw the suspect walking in the road and stopped him. Other officers went to the incident location where they found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the left shoulder/upper chest. She was treated with first aid and taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting appears to be a result of a domestic violence incident.

The suspect, 28-year-old Vernard Eugene McBride, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This investigation is still active.

