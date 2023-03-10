Traffic moving after crash shuts down I-85 north near mile marker 98

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed on Friday afternoon due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Troopers said drivers should find alternative paths or expect delays.

Officials didn’t release any information regarding the crash or injuries. We will update this story as we learn more.

