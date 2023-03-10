Traffic moving after crash shuts down I-85 north near mile marker 98

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed on Friday afternoon due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Troopers said drivers should find alternative paths or expect delays.

Cherokee County: I-85 North Bound near the 98 mile marker is blocked by a multi vehicle collision, seek an alternate route and expect delays! pic.twitter.com/6uR93eqzSj — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) March 10, 2023

Officials didn’t release any information regarding the crash or injuries. We will update this story as we learn more.

