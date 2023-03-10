Fans camp out in downtown Greenville for Greta Van Fleet concert

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said a crowd of fans set up tents on a pedestrian bridge in downtown Greenville ahead of a concert for Greta Van Fleet.

The rock band from Michigan will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday at 7 p.m. The concert was initially scheduled for October 2022 but had to be postponed after singer Josh Kiszka ruptured an eardrum.

The official line for access to the general admission pit begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday and numbered wristbands will be handed out to fans based on arrival time and proof of ticket. The Greenville Police Department said the fans are waiting for pit tickets.

Camping is not allowed on Bon Secour Wellness Arena property and the venue says they “strongly discourage plans to start camping” ahead of time, however the pedestrian bridge is city property.

