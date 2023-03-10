Man found guilty in 2020 murder of UNCW student

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged in the 2020 murder of UNCW student Chris Stewart has been found guilty.

On Friday, a Pender County jury found Raymond Lee Brooks Jr. guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

“This is the only appropriate verdict and we thank the jury for its service. Mr. Brooks should never be released from prison for this heinous crime,” said District Attorney Ben David.

Stewart, a 23-year-old college junior and Army veteran, was found brutally murdered at Millers Pond Park in Pender County on March 27, 2020.

Arrest warrants obtained by WECT state a three-foot metal pole was used to rob Stewart of money, a cell phone and car keys.

Two other suspects also were arrested in the case - Myasia Morange and Brandon Chambers.

According to the District Attorney, Morange testified in Brooks’ trial and currently is in the Pender Co. Jail. Chambers is being housed in New Hanover Co. and still faces a capital murder trial.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.