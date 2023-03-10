Medical helicopter carrying patient crashes in Macon County

Helicopter graphic
Helicopter graphic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that a medical helicopter transporting a patient to Mission Hospital crashed in the Northeast part of Macon County on Thursday night.

Deputies said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Middle Burningtown Road.

According to deputies, the helicopter was carrying a pilot, copilot, nurse, and patient. They added that, thankfully, everyone reportedly survived the crash.

Erlanger Health System released a statement regarding the situation on Facebook following the crash.

This situation is developing as crews respond to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
Fox Carolina Investigates Daycare Abuse Claims
Officials investigating reports of assaults at Upstate daycare
Senator Harpootlian on senate floor
‘Get some help:’, Harpootlian takes to the senate floor to address critics

Latest News

Soccer operations facility burglary
Officers searching for suspects after break-in at Clemson’s soccer facility
Bill would crack down on nicotine product sales to minors in S.C.
Bill would crack down on nicotine product sales to minors in S.C.
Attorney General on Murdaugh Defense Team
Attorney General on Murdaugh Defense Team
Upstate pharmacists talk about reason for medication shortage
Upstate pharmacists say medication shortages the worst they have seen