Medical helicopter carrying patient crashes in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that a medical helicopter transporting a patient to Mission Hospital crashed in the Northeast part of Macon County on Thursday night.

Deputies said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Middle Burningtown Road.

According to deputies, the helicopter was carrying a pilot, copilot, nurse, and patient. They added that, thankfully, everyone reportedly survived the crash.

Erlanger Health System released a statement regarding the situation on Facebook following the crash.

This situation is developing as crews respond to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

