‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ cancels 2023 music festival

MILL SPRING, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival and Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort announced the decision for the music festival to return in 2023.

This decision comes after the festival hosted a star-packed line up last summer.

“We would like to thank, our fans, for helping us bring the “Pure Country” experience to the South. Night in the Country Carolinas i smore than a shared love of country. It’s mission is to give back. At its roots, it is a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs, and it raises money for dozens of charities and non-profits by bringing you unforgettable experiences. NITC is working to continue its support of the incredible Carolinas community and hopes to have an update for you in the future on our new location.”

While the festival will not be returning to Tryon Resort in August of 2023, the venue said it continues to offer equestrian as well as arts and entertainment calendar, including the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, Professional Bull Riding (PBR) and the WCRA’s Rodeo Biggest Rodeo East of the Mississippi, Rodeo Carolina, and weeks of outstanding equestrian sport and family entertainment.

There is no word on whether or not the festival will return in the future.

