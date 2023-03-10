Officers searching for suspects after break-in at Clemson’s soccer facility

Soccer operations facility burglary
Soccer operations facility burglary(Clemson University Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Police Department said officers are searching for suspects that reportedly broke into the school’s soccer operations facility in February and stole over $2000 worth of property.

Officers said the incident happened sometime on the night of February 13, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals or the stolen property is asked to call Det. McKinney at 864-656-2105.

