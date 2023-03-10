Officials: Train breaks down, blocks road in Laurens County

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said crews are inspecting a train that broke down and is causing traffic.

The train broke down on Dillard Road Friday morning, according to officials.

Dispatch mentioned that the train is not derailed, but broken down.

This is all the information we have at this time.

