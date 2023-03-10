Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian becomes heated during cross-examination of...
‘I suggest you read the Constitution’ Harpootlian addresses Murdaugh’s appeal process
New nonstop flights, airline announced at GSP
GSP airport announces new airline and new nonstop destinations
Student arrested after threats found in Upstate school bathroom

Latest News

Interview with Martin Garden Center about protecting plants from freezing.
Greenville garden experts share tips to prep plants for late frost
Interview with Martin Garden Center about protecting plants from freezing.
Garden expert shares tips to protect plants from freeze
Chinese police officers monitor a junction as a dust storm sweep by in Beijing, Friday, March...
COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges