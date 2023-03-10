Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers to make final return to Camden, procession plans announced

Dr. Stevens takes in situ measurements of a tibia.
Dr. Stevens takes in situ measurements of a tibia.(South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust is announcing burial plans for the remains of the fourteen soldiers excavated at the Revolutionary War battleground in Camden.

The burial ceremonies will take place between April 20-22 starting with the soldiers making their way back home to Camden.

The procession will make its way through Main Street in Columbia to the State Capital on Gervais Street and end with a final stop at the Historic Camden campus.

RELATED STORY: Remains of soldiers excavated at Revolutionary War battleground in Camden

“Honoring these heroes in a respectful manner and ensuring the permanent protection of their remains is the mission of this effort,” commented Doug Bostick, CEO, of South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust.

Based on preliminary field examinations, archaeologists believe the twelve individuals are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware.

Archaeologists also believe one is likely a North Carolina Loyalist, and one served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser’s Highlanders.

Anyone can help honor the soldiers as the procession route is open to the public.

“Over a period of three days, the public will have numerous opportunities to participate in the ceremonies and pay their respects,” said Bostick.

Dr. Atwell discusses anatomical orientation of the upper limbs.
Dr. Atwell discusses anatomical orientation of the upper limbs.(South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust)

For more information on the ceremony, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS
FIRST ALERT for Freezing temperatures next week
Campers waiting for pit tickets for the Greta Van Fleet concert at the Bon Secours Wellness...
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville for Greta Van Fleet concert
Crash
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg

Latest News

Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-385S
Crash
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Charles Mike Utsey, 41
Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from medical conditions
Dollywood Theme Park
Top 5 Dollywood experiences you must check out that are not rides
generic crash
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Friday night