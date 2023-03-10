WATCH LIVE: F-16 Block 70 jet delivery celebration at Lockheed Martin

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Friday Lockheed Martin is celebrating the delivery of the first F-16 Block 70 jet for the Bahraini Air Force.

The jet took its first flight in January and will undergo additional flight tests at Edwards Air Force Base before arriving in Bahrain in 2024.

Lockheed Martin has also received contracts for jets to be delivered to Jordan and Bulgaria.

The delivery celebration will begin at 11 a.m.

