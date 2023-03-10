Woman released from hospital months after shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was critically injured when someone fired bullets into her car on Interstate 85 is finally getting to go home from the hospital.

Heather Stevanus was shot in January while driving on I-85 between mile markers 1 and 2 with her two children in the car. She was airlifted from the scene.

Her husband, Branden Stevanus, said bullet fragments had to be removed from her head. She underwent multiple surgeries and was placed on a ventilator. She has undergone physical and occupational therapy after the shooting left half of her body paralyzed.

On Friday, the family had a great update to share in her recovery: she was finally released from the hospital.

“God gets all the glory in my story,” Heather posted on Facebook in February.

The person who shot her has never been identified.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a black or navy BMW SUV X-5 or X-6, with the model year being around 2017. Investigators said they also believe the SUV was occupied by a man who was heading toward Georgia after the shooting occurred.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

