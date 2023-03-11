2 injured following apartment fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 3:33 a.m. regarding a fire at Chimneys Apartments on Old Spartanburg Road.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they responded to the scene to assist Taylors Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured and taken to the hospital for injuries.

