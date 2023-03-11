3 dead following crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three people are dead following a crash overnight.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East Main Street and Webber Road minutes after midnight.

Police said it occurred when a white Honda Civic and red Honda Accord crashed into each other, but it is unclear which direction each vehicle was traveling.

Officers said the driver of both vehicles along with a passenger in the Accord died at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina we will update this article when we learn more.

