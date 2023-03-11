3 dead following crash in Spartanburg

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three people are dead following a crash overnight.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East Main Street and Webber Road minutes after midnight.

Police said it occurred when a white Honda Civic and red Honda Accord crashed into each other, but it is unclear which direction each vehicle was traveling.

Officers said the driver of both vehicles along with a passenger in the Accord died at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina we will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Campers waiting for pit tickets for the Greta Van Fleet concert at the Bon Secours Wellness...
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville for Greta Van Fleet concert
HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS
FIRST ALERT for Freezing temperatures next week
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’

Latest News

Crews are responding to an apartment fire that happened on Old Spartanburg Road in Greenville...
2 injured following apartment fire in Greenville Co.
generic crash
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Friday night
Dan Scott calls Furman's SoCon Championship
Voice of the Paladins relives historic win
Celebration for F-16 Fighting Falcon in Greenville County
Celebration for F-16 Fighting Falcon in Greenville County