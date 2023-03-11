Certain charges dismissed against Florida murder suspect captured in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford and McDowell County District Attorney’s Office announced that certain charges against a murder suspect from Florida were recently dismissed.

The suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Flores, was wanted for the deadly shooting of 43-year-old Jose Martinez when he was stopped following a chase that ended in Rutherford County. Following the chase, deputies discovered that Flores was driving a car that belonged to 74-year-old Gary Levin, a Lyft driver that went missing after dropping off a customer in Okeechobee, Florida. Family members later confirmed that Levin had been found dead.

Rutherford and McDowell County District Attorney Ted Bell said the charges dismissed included driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Bell added that the charges against Flores were dismissed to speed up his return to Florida, where he faces warrants for first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Flores is currently being held on his North Carolina parole violation and extradition warrants.

