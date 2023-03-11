Clemson basketball takes on Virginia in semifinal of ACC Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball is in Greensboro tonight to take on Virginia in the semifinal of the ACC Tournament.

The game tips off on March 10 at 9:30 ET at Greensboro Coliseum.

On Thursday night, Clemson defeated NC State by 26 points to advance to the semifinals.

Tonight marks the Tiger’s third trip to the ACC Tournament semifinals under Head Coach Brad Brownell. Their last trip to this round resulted in a 64-58 loss to Virginia.

If they win tonight, Clemson will advance to the ACC Tournament final to take on either Miami or Duke.

