2 injured following apartment fire in Greenville Co.

Crews are responding to an apartment fire that happened on Old Spartanburg Road in Greenville...
Crews are responding to an apartment fire that happened on Old Spartanburg Road in Greenville County on Saturday, March 11, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 3:33 a.m. regarding a fire at Chimneys Apartments on Old Spartanburg Road.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they responded to the scene to assist Taylors Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured and taken to the hospital for injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

