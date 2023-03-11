Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Greenville Co.

Kaitlyn Marcus
Kaitlyn Marcus(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherrif’s Office said deputies are searching for Kaitlyn Marcus, a missing 16-year-old last seen in Taylors.

Deputies said Marcus was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on March 10 near Randy Drive. They added that she was wearing a black hoodie and gray/black sweatpants.

Deputies described Marcus as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Marcus is asked to call 911.

