Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from medical conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from several medical medical conditions.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Charles Mike Utsey was last seen at 8:30 a.m. walking near Walmart on Woodruff Road on Saturday.

Deputies said Utsey is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with grayish black hair and brown eyes.

He was last scene wearing a blue, black and red shirt with the number three on it, an orange and black North Face jacket, a white hat and light blue pants.

Deputies said he has a history of heart failure, seizures, slight dementia and a history of being unstable after falling.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

