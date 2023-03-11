Man given $1 million bond after 18-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Union County

Dylan Conley Leonard was arrested earlier this week in connection to the teen’s death.
Dylan Conley Leonard
Dylan Conley Leonard(Union County Sheriff's Office)
STALLINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly provided fentanyl to an 18-year-old who died due to an overdose in Union County more than a year ago.

According to the Stallings Police Department, Brian Terrano was found dead on Nov. 18, 2021. Preliminary evidence revealed that he died from a fentanyl overdose.

Following his death, detectives began a 16-month investigation that ended with the arrests of Dylan Conley Leonard and Shane Bishop earlier this week.

Police arrested Leonard on Thursday and charged him with death by distribution. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Bishop was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Both men are being at the Union County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

