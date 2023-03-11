NC man sentenced after assaulting girlfriend with electric saw, chains

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford and McDowell County District Attorney Ted Bell announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple charges following “extreme” domestic violence.

Bell said Mitchell Martin was convicted of kidnapping, domestic violence protective order violations, obstruction of justice, being a habitual felon and multiple assaults.

According to Bell, Martin and the victim dated for several years before the incident. However, Martin reportedly abused her throughout their time together.

Bell stated that one night around 10:00 p.m., Martin began beating the victim in the head with a metal flashlight and kicking her with his books. Martain allegedly continued the violence, attacking the victim with an electric saw, whipping her with a metal chain and repeatedly strangling her. Bell said the assault lasted the entire night until Martin fled when someone came to check on the victim.

Following the attack, the victim went to the courthouse to get a domestic violence protective order against Martin, and deputies were notified about the situation. Deputies searched the house where the assault happened and found the victim’s blood throughout the residence and the weapons Martin used during the attack.

While in jail, Martin reportedly continued to harass the victim by sending her multiple letters, trying to call her on the jail phone, and writing letters to other people to get them to convince the victim to drop the charges.

Martin pled not guilty and was eventually tried and convicted. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.