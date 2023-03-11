New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues

(KSLA)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are warning people to be careful before starting a pre-summer diet.

A new study shows “keto-like” diets may be linked to a heightened risk for cardiovascular events.

The results of the study were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 2023 Annual Scientific Session & Expo Together With World Congress of Cardiology.

Norton Healthcare shared some of the findings from that study.

Researchers analyzed and compared the diets of 305 people eating a low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) diet, which is considered keto-like, with roughly 1,200 people eating a standard diet.

The researchers found people who participated in an LCHF diet had significantly higher levels of both low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol and apolipoprotein B (apoB), the protein component that sits on LDL.

The study also showed people on keto-like diets had more than two times higher risk for major cardiovascular events, such as arterial blockages requiring stents, heart attacks, strokes and peripheral arterial disease (narrowing/blockage of vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs).

Dr. Kelley McIntyre, an internal medicine physician with Norton Community Medical Associates – Audubon, said some people might be at heightened risk for complications.

“Because if a patient already has underlying heart disease or issues like that or elevated cholesterol, it could possibly raise those, especially if you’re doing a really high animal fat, saturated fat diet,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said people should talk to their doctors before making any major diet changes. Doctors can also recommend alternative weight-loss techniques.

