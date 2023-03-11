Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Friday night

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:09 p.m. on I-585 (N. Pine Street).

Troopers said a pedestrian was walking east attempting to cross I-585 when a 2019 Mitsubishi outlander traveling north on the same road hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian passed away at the scene.

Highway Patrol said there are no charges in this crash at this time.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

