Rain moves in Sunday, ahead of a freeze next week

Chilly rain Sunday

Brief wintry mix Sunday in the high mountains

Freeze potential prompts First Alert Weather Days Upstate Tuesday and Wednesday mornings

It’s quite a contrast from the beautiful weather we had Saturday into where we are heading Sunday. Rain moves in overnight with the bulk of the rain moving through between midnight and noon Sunday. The temperatures are chilly but above freezing for most areas. Temperatures above 4000′ in Yancey and Mitchell counties drop to around freezing during the early hours of Sunday so a wintry mix is possible. A winter weather advisory is in place for Sunday morning for up to an inch of snow accumulation and a tenth of an inch of ice, but with warm surface temperatures, it’s not likely the roads end up messy.

Highs on Sunday are quite cool, especially compared to the 60s we’ve been enjoying. We get stuck in the 40s to low 50s. The mountains are going to stay in the 40s for highs through Tuesday with the Upstate rebounding to the low 60s on Monday but dropping back to the low 50s on Tuesday.

The next big thing is the cold mornings for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures drop to or below freezing for two nights in the Upstate and three nights in the mountains. on Monday night. Any plants or crops you have recently planted which are sensitive to freezing temperatures could be at risk during the early morning hours.

On top of the chilly temperatures, it’s windy Monday through Wednesday morning so wind chills on Tuesday and Wednesday morning are in the teens and 20s. If you put the winter gear away thinking we were full on into spring, go dig it out because you’re going to need it this week. And there are indications we may be back around the freezing mark again next week as temperatures continue to waffle between above normal in the 60s and 70s and below normal in the 50s all week long.

