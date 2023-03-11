SCAMS: Laurens County deputies warn community about deputy impersonator
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about phone scammers.
Police said the deputy impersonator is calling residents about active warrants and telling them to pay a fine in the form of a gift card or another method of electronic transfer.
According the Sheriff’s Offices, these are the common types of phone scams:
- Grandparent scam - Scammers pretend to be a grandchild and claim to be in dire financial need, asking you to wire them money or obtain a gift card.
- Deputy impersonation scam - Caller poses as a Sheriff’s Office deputy, even using the name of a real employee, stating you have an active warrant and a fine must be paid to avoid jail time.
- Jury duty scam - Caller claims you have not reported for jury duty and must pay a fine immediately to avoid an arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking resident to contact them if they fall victim to a scam or to confirm they are speaking with a deputy at 864-984-4967.
