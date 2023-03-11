SCAMS: Laurens County deputies warn community about deputy impersonator

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about phone scammers.

Police said the deputy impersonator is calling residents about active warrants and telling them to pay a fine in the form of a gift card or another method of electronic transfer.

According the Sheriff’s Offices, these are the common types of phone scams:

  • Grandparent scam - Scammers pretend to be a grandchild and claim to be in dire financial need, asking you to wire them money or obtain a gift card.
  • Deputy impersonation scam - Caller poses as a Sheriff’s Office deputy, even using the name of a real employee, stating you have an active warrant and a fine must be paid to avoid jail time.
  • Jury duty scam - Caller claims you have not reported for jury duty and must pay a fine immediately to avoid an arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking resident to contact them if they fall victim to a scam or to confirm they are speaking with a deputy at 864-984-4967.

