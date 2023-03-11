TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-385S

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said two lanes are closed after a vehicle caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, the incident happened on I-385S at Exit 34-Butler Road in Mauldin.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

