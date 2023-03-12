1 dead, 1 injured following apartment fire in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following an apartment fire that happened Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the call came in at around 3:33 a.m. regarding a fire at Chimney’s Apartments on Old Spartanburg Road.

Officials said once on scene, firefighters found two people in the apartment and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, 57-year-old Christine Yvette Nix, was later taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center where she passed away on Sunday.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department, the Taylors Fired Department along with the South Carolina State Fire Marshall’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

