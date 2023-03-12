Driver injured after crash involving first responder vehicle on I-85

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said one of their vehicles was involved in a crash while working a crash on I-85 early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. when their vehicle, Duncan Engine 81, was hit while responding to a vehicle crash at the 62 mile marker northbound.

Officials said none of the Duncan personnel officers were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The fire department also posted the message below on Facebook after the accident:

“Please be mindful of first responders and others working on the roadways. Slow down and move over. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the driver and their family, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. We would also like to thank Reidville members who were on scene and assisted.”

