Driver injured after crash involving first responder vehicle on I-85

A driver is hurt after a crash involving a Duncan Fire Department Engine on Sunday, March 12,...
A driver is hurt after a crash involving a Duncan Fire Department Engine on Sunday, March 12, 2023.(Duncan Fire Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said one of their vehicles was involved in a crash while working a crash on I-85 early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. when their vehicle, Duncan Engine 81, was hit while responding to a vehicle crash at the 62 mile marker northbound.

Officials said none of the Duncan personnel officers were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The fire department also posted the message below on Facebook after the accident:

“Please be mindful of first responders and others working on the roadways. Slow down and move over. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the driver and their family, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. We would also like to thank Reidville members who were on scene and assisted.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS
FIRST ALERT for Freezing temperatures next week
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Campers waiting for pit tickets for the Greta Van Fleet concert at the Bon Secours Wellness...
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville for Greta Van Fleet concert

Latest News

Crews are responding to an apartment fire that happened on Old Spartanburg Road in Greenville...
1 dead, 1 injured following apartment fire in Greenville Co.
Matthew Flores
NC charges against Florida suspect in Lfyt driver case gets sent to grand jury, DA says
Almost a month ago, the former South Carolina governor official announced her 2024 run for...
Nikki Haley to hold rally in Myrtle Beach
Power outages generic
Customers without power in Greenville due to vehicle, fallen limbs