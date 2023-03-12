Freezing mornings, cool afternoons this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of temperatures this week including several mornings with freezing temperatures.

A cold air wedge is holding on Sunday evening, keeping things cool and cloudy. Watch for areas of patchy fog to develop as well, even before midnight thanks to the rain from earlier in the day. Overnight, temperatures slowly drop to the mid 30s with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures stay just above freezing in the Upstate and lower elevations of the mountains, but it’s breezy in the mountains so expect it to feel like the mid 20s. You definitely want to make sure you know where the warm coats and cold weather gear is this week because we have a string of cold mornings ahead.

Monday afternoon, temperatures start to rebound in the Upstate. Temperatures climb to the upper 50s to around 60 which is just a few degrees below normal. The mountains remain unseasonably cool with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s which is about 10° below normal. It’s partly cloudy with just a small chance for isolated showers for the mountains along the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

The next big thing is the cold mornings starting Tuesday. Temperatures drop to or below freezing for three mornings in a row across the area. The Upstate is particularly vulnerable because the growing season has already begun which is why there is a freeze watch in effect. Any plants or crops you have recently planted which are sensitive to freezing temperatures are at risk during the early morning hours before and just after sunrise.

On top of the chilly temperatures, it’s windy Tuesday and Wednesday mornings so wind chills are in the teens and 20s. Temperatures drop to around or below freezing again Thursday morning, and while winds are somewhat calmer, wind chills are likely in the 20s again. And there are indications we may be back around the freezing mark again next weekend as temperatures.

It’s dry through Thursday but afternoon highs are taking us on a rollercoaster ride this week. Highs on Tuesday drop to the low 40s to the low 50s, running 10°-20° below normal. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures rebound to the upper 50s to the low 60s in the Upstate to the low 50s in the mountains, finally warming out of the 40s after a few chilly days. Thursday and Friday, highs are in the low to mid 60s which is right around normal for mid arch before falling back below normal for the weekend. We also have a chance for rain Friday afternoon and night, clearing out for Saturday morning.

