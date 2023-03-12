Man injured after shooting in Greenville Co.
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Hoston Drive after receiving a call at around 10:54 p.m. regarding a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspects have been identified.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.