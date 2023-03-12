Customers without power in Greenville due to vehicle, fallen limbs

Power outages generic
Power outages generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said more than 2000 customers were without power on Sunday morning.

According to the power company, the outage was first reported at around 6:54 a.m. Officials say it was caused when their equipment was damaged by a vehicle.

Another power outage was reported at 7:24 a.m. in the Slater-Marietta area. Officials say it was caused by fallen trees or limbs.

At 9:20 a.m., 2,148 customers in Greenville are without power, but the it is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

As of 9:40 a.m., 440 customers are currently without power, but it is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS
FIRST ALERT for Freezing temperatures next week
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Campers waiting for pit tickets for the Greta Van Fleet concert at the Bon Secours Wellness...
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville for Greta Van Fleet concert

Latest News

Aron Oryan Butler, 31
WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar
Man injured after shooting in Greenville Co.
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-385S
Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg