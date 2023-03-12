NC charges against Florida suspect in Lfyt driver case gets sent to grand jury, DA says

Matthew Flores(Rutherford County District Attorney Office)
RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford and McDowell County District Attorney Ted Bell announced that the North Carolina charges against a man who is wanted for murder in Florida are being sent to a grand jury.

According to the DA, the pending North Carolina charges are being sent for indictment in a process called dismissal to indict for Matthew Flores, a man who is wanted on murder charges of a Lyft driver in Florida.

Bell said Flores is currently being held on pending North Carolina parole violation and extradition warrants out of Florida.

He also said the office has been in close communication with the State Attorney’s Offices in Florida and it was ultimately decided that it was important to get Flores extradited to Florida as soon as possible to face murder charges, which will also help bring closure to the family of the victim.

According to the district attorney’s office, the dismissal to indict on Flores’ driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle will allow the office to still pursue these North Carolina charges while letting the Florida murder charges take precedence and allow his return to Florida.

