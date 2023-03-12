Power restored for customers in Greenville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said power is now restored after more than 2000 customers were without power on Sunday morning.

According to the power company, the outage was first reported at around 6:54 a.m. Officials say it was caused when their equipment was damaged by a vehicle.

Another power outage was reported at 7:24 a.m. in the Slater-Marietta area. Officials say it was caused by fallen trees or limbs.

At 9:20 a.m., 2,148 customers in Greenville were without power.

Power was restored for all customers as of 3:30 p.m.

