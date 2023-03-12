WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting that happened inside a club Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Topic Lounge located on West Main Street at 1:30 a.m.

After an investigation, police discovered that one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said another person was also injured and treated on scene after they cut themselves on some glass.

At this time, police are still searching for the suspect, 31-year-old Aron Oryan Butler, who is wanted on attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the location of Butler, call 911 or Detective Gallo at 864-871-9184.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.