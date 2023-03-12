WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar

Aron Oryan Butler, 31
Aron Oryan Butler, 31(Laurens Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting that happened inside a club Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Topic Lounge located on West Main Street at 1:30 a.m.

After an investigation, police discovered that one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said another person was also injured and treated on scene after they cut themselves on some glass.

At this time, police are still searching for the suspect, 31-year-old Aron Oryan Butler, who is wanted on attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the location of Butler, call 911 or Detective Gallo at 864-871-9184.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
HARD FREEZE POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS
FIRST ALERT for Freezing temperatures next week
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Campers waiting for pit tickets for the Greta Van Fleet concert at the Bon Secours Wellness...
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville for Greta Van Fleet concert

Latest News

Man injured after shooting in Greenville Co.
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-385S
Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Charles Mike Utsey, 41
Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from medical conditions