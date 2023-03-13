2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Rutherford Co.

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to Race Path Church Road in reference to a domestic situation on Sunday, March 12.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies witnessed a large amount of suspected pressed fentanyl pills and a search warrant was issued.

During the search at the house, deputies found 292.2 grams of fentanyl pills, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and $2,685 in cash.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office found more than 200 grams of fentanyl pills at a house on Sunday, March 12. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office found more than 200 grams of fentanyl pills at a house on Sunday, March 12. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

After they discovered these drugs, deputies arrested 22-year-old Braxton Kelly Atkins and 46-year-old Kimberly Johnson Atkins.

Braxton Atkins was arrested on trafficking opium or heroin, PWIMSD SCH I CS, maintaining a dwelling for CS and possess drug paraphernalia. He was given a $750,000 secured bond.

Kimberly Atkins was also arrested on trafficking, opium or heroin (level 3), PWIMSD SCH I CS, maintaining a dwelling for CS, felony possession sch I, felony possession sch II, simple possession sch III and possess drug paraphernalia. She was given a $765,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.