Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Monday restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The reported restructure will free up nearly $36 million in cap for the Browns.

Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 after being traded from the Houston Texans, would have produced a cap hit of $54.99 million, according to previous reports from CBS Sports.

Watson’s base salary is worth $46 million.

The Browns, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, are set to start the free agency tampering window on March 13 at noon.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

