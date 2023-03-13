Coroner identifies victim in Sunday night crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash Sunday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway (Highway 80) and Lister Road at 9:09 p.m.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a Mitsubishi sedan and the driver of a moped were both traveling east on Highway 80 when the two crashed into each other.

The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old Jimmy Von Mcglashan.

