Coroner identifies victim in Sunday night crash
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash Sunday night.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway (Highway 80) and Lister Road at 9:09 p.m.
Highway Patrol said the driver of a Mitsubishi sedan and the driver of a moped were both traveling east on Highway 80 when the two crashed into each other.
The coroner identified the victim as 65-year-old Jimmy Von Mcglashan.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.