Deputies respond to Laurens High School after students receive electronic message

Laurens District 55 High School
Laurens District 55 High School(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Laurens District 55 High School after an electronic message was sent to students on Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to quickly identify the student involved in sending the message and the school is now secure.

All staff and students are continuing their normal school schedule.

