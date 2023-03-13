Deputies searching for missing teen in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen at his home on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Johnny Gyska is five feet eight inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with Chinese writing, black pants and white Nike shoes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

