Deputies searching for missing teen in Buncombe Co.

Johnny Gyska, 15
Johnny Gyska, 15(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen at his home on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Johnny Gyska is five feet eight inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with Chinese writing, black pants and white Nike shoes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

