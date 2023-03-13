Dorman high school announces hiring of new football head coach

Jake Morris
Jake Morris(Dorman High School Athletics)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dorman High School Athletics announced that Jake Morris will be the next head coach for their football program.

Morris has been a part of the team’s staff for nine years and served as the Associate Head Coach during the 2022 season before becoming the interim coach after Dustin Curtis resigned in February.

“Coach Morris has been an intricate part of our athletic program and is a product of Spartanburg School District Six, Athletic Director Jon Stoehr said. “We are thankful to have someone lead our program who is fully committed to our students and the District Six family. We are confident this will be a smooth transition for our players and coaches.”

Morris also played football at Dorman in high school and was a captain of their 2009 state championship team.

“Dorman is home for Jake, where he was an outstanding football player and an excellent assistant coach, Principal Bryant Roberson said. “I am certain that under his leadership, we will continue our Cavalier tradition of excellence and provide stability and continuity to our football program.”

During Morris’ time as a coach at Dorman, the program has had a record of 83-29, won four region championships, and appeared in three state championship games.

“My family and I are so honored for this opportunity, Morris said. “This is a lifelong dream come true and we are so excited to see what the future holds for the Cavaliers.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Laurens County nightclub shooting injures two
WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar
Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Matthew Richey
Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston holds up the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee 74-58...
South Carolina No. 1 overall seed in women’s NCAA Tournament
Furman NCAA Tournament
NCAA tournament Upstate rankings
Dan Scott calls Furman's SoCon Championship
Voice of the Paladins relives historic win