First Alert Weather Days ahead for a mid-March freeze

By Bryan Bachman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Protect your plants and get ready for some unseasonably cold air this week!

First Alert Headlines

  • Unseasonably cool air, but sunshine dominate first half of the week
  • First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday mornings due to likely freeze
  • Slight warmup going into St. Patrick’s Day

Afternoon Forecast, Monday
Afternoon Forecast, Monday(WHNS)

Unseasonably cold air has settled in behind the cold front that brought us Saturday night & Sunday morning’s rain, and it’s about to get even colder! Today will generally fare better than on Sunday with skies trending sunnier throughout the day, but that sunshine will have mixed results in warming us up. Highs will be split between upper 50s to around 60s upstate, while folks in the mountains only manage the upper 40s. On top of that, it will be a blustery day in the mountains, with NNW winds at 10-20 mph. That will have it feeling more like the 30s throughout the day, so it will be that much more important to bundle up there!

Freeze Warning in effect from 11:00 PM Monday until 11:00 AM Tuesday.
Freeze Warning in effect from 11:00 PM Monday until 11:00 AM Tuesday.(WHNS)

Tonight is when the cold takes a potentially harmful turn, which is why we are calling for First Alert Weather Days upstate on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all areas outside of the North Carolina mountains from 11:00 PM tonight until 11:00 AM Tuesday. Locations here have seen the growing season officially begin, and the potential for harm to blossoming plants is greater. Regardless, everyone should expect sub-freezing temperatures overnight, waking up to lows in the 20s and low 30s. Make sure to protect any sensitive plants you have outdoors!

Futuretrack Wind Chill, 7:00 AM Tuesday
Futuretrack Wind Chill, 7:00 AM Tuesday(WHNS)

Tuesday will also begin with wind chills in the teens and 20s, so be ready to break the winter clothes back out if you haven’t already. We can look forward to mostly sunny skies, but it will be another day where we struggle to warm up in the afternoon. Highs will range anywhere from the low 40s to low 50s, and it will be breezy again. Expect a repeat of sub-freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where a Freeze Watch is already in effect and will likely be upgraded to a Freeze Warning before then.

Freeze Watch in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
Freeze Watch in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.(WHNS)

Sunny weather will continue to be the saving grace through Thursday, when we finally start to turn the corner and get into some slightly warmer weather. Highs will climb to the low and mid 60s beginning on Thursday, and we’ll remain mild for the kickoff to St. Patrick’s Day weekend on Friday. There will be some late-day showers if you plan on being out Friday evening, and we’ll see those persist into Saturday morning. Overall though, we should be in pretty good shape for celebrating!

3-Day Outlook, Thursday through Saturday
3-Day Outlook, Thursday through Saturday(WHNS)

