Greenville gas prices up this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Average gas prices in Greenville have risen almost 20 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 452 stations in Greenville.

GasBuddy said the current average is $3.15 per gallon, 19.7 cents per gallon.

Here’s a look at neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg- $3.15 per gallon, up 17.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97 per gallon.

Charlotte- $3.26 per gallon, up 17.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08 per gallon.

Asheville- $3.22 per gallon, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17 per gallon.

The national average is also up by 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon Monday.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

