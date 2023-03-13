‘Large-scale’ active threat training underway at Upstate school

CENRTAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a large-scale training exercise will be held at D.W. Daniel High School on Monday.

According to deputies, the exercise is an opportunity for first responders throughout Pickens County to train together on active threat and mass casualty response.

The training will involve structured scenarios to allow first responders to hone their skills in relation to crisis response, planning, and multi-agency interoperability to ensure a coordinated, timely, and effective response in the event of an actual incident.

The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. on March 13.

