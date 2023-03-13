Man accused of groping woman at Spartanburg rehab facility

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Spartanburg facility.

According to arrest warrants, Waymon Glen Shirley lifted a woman’s gown and touched her inappropriately on Sunday, March 5 at the Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Arrest warrants also state that the Shirley was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree.

“As a healthcare provider, patient privacy laws prevent Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center from providing detailed information related to patient issues. Quality patient care and safety is our first priority at all times. The facility takes prompt action to ensure the safety of patients and reports any concerns to local law enforcement and the Department of Health as appropriate.”

