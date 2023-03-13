Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after a fight turned into a deadly shooting on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out between two people on Woodmont Circle and Matthew Richey, one of the people involved in the fight, shot and killed the other person.

Deputies said Richey turned himself in after the incident and he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Anderson County Coroner has not released the name of the victim at this time.

