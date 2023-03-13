Man charged with murder after fight ends in shooting in Anderson Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after a fight turned into a deadly shooting on Saturday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out between two people on Woodmont Circle and Matthew Richey, one of the people involved in the fight, shot and killed the other person.

Deputies said Richey turned himself in after the incident and he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Anderson County Coroner has not released the name of the victim at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurens County nightclub shooting injures two
WANTED: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting a bar
Three die in Spartanburg car collision
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Power outages generic
Power restored for customers in Greenville

Latest News

Crash
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday night crash
Pactiv Evergreen manufacturing plant in Canton, NC.
Congressman asks feds to investigate stock trading before Canton plant closure
Truck falls down embankment near river in Powdersville
Truck falls down embankment near river in Powdersville
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker to headline summer charity concert in Anderson